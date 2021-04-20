Rachel Platten Reveals Pregnancy While Guest-Hosting ‘The Talk’

Rachel Platten had some big news to announce on Tuesday’s edition of “The Talk”.

“I am pregnant,” declared the singer, serving as guest co-host, of expecting her second child.

“I realized when I got asked to do the show today, I was like, I haven’t announced this yet. I guess I’m going to have to announce this. So, this is my announcement!” she said, standing up to cradle her baby bump for viewers.

RELATED: Rachel Platten Says Money Doesn’t Matter — She Still Shops Retail

The hosts then gave Platten a special baby gift, which floored her.

“This is the first baby gift I’ve received for this baby. The second baby, everybody always says, oh, you’re fine, you have everything,” says Platten. After opening up the gift, she exclaimed, “It’s a ‘Talk’ onesie… Thank you guys so much. That is so, so meaningful. I appreciate it.”

During the episode she also opened up about her marriage to Kevin Lazan.

“My husband and I have been together for 15 years… Part of what makes it work actually are our differences,” she shared.

“I have actually found that getting to spend now more time with him in quarantine, and like realizing that, oh dang, we don’t have separate space, like we really have to confront some of these issues,” explained the “Fight Song” singer.

RELATED: ‘Fight Song’ Singer Rachel Platten Talks Postpartum Anxiety

“First of all, therapy, couples therapy, has helped with that. But second of all, I don’t want to meet in the middle with him. I actually love that he balances me, and he grounds me. And, I also want to model for my children how to respectfully disagree with someone. Because I think we need so much more of that in this country,” she added.

Platten and Lazan welcomed daughter Violet Skye in January 2019.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.