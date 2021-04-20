George W. Bush On Matthew McConaughey’s Potential Run As Texas Governor: ‘It’s A Tough Business’

Former U.S. President George W. Bush is sharing some advice for Matthew McConaughey, if he becomes the next Texas Governor.

Bush, 74, sat down for an interview on Tuesday on “Today” and addressed the possibility of a new role for the actor, 51.

“I tell you this, it’s a tough business,” he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who is also Bush’s daughter.

“If you’ve been president for eight years, the American people get to the point and they say, ‘surely we can do better than this fool.’ Then all of a sudden life gets in perspective,” he added.

Bush served as Texas governor from 1995 till 2000. He was elected as president in 2000 and served two full terms.

McConaughey previously chatted about a potential run with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that running for the position of Governor in his home state was “something I’m giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honourable thing to even be able to consider.”

And while McConaughey has yet to officially commit to running for the top job, new hypothetical polls reveal the “Dallas Buyers Club” star could crush current Governor Greg Abbott if he runs against him.

In a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, the actor was ahead of Abbott by a whopping 45 per cent to 33 per cent.