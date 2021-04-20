Zac Efron And Australian Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Have Reportedly Split

After 10 months of dating, Zac Efron and Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares have reportedly gone their separate ways.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, the High School Musical star is apparently back on the market, after Aussie radio host Kyle Sandilands of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” seemingly confirmed the news.

During a recent broadcast, Sandilands said that he spoke to Efron on the phone, with the actor telling him the breakup was “recent” but not “yesterday recent.” Efron also told him there was “no drama” involved in the split.

“I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” he told co-host Jackie O Henderson.

Efron met Valladares in Byron Bay, where she worked as a server at a popular cafe; once they began dating, she reportedly quit her job and moved into his home on Belongil Beach.

“Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend,” a source told People back in October. “Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

However, with Efron filming the movie “Gold” in Adelaide, thousands of miles from Byron Bay, absence apparently didn’t make the heart grow fonder.

“Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. Once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home,” a source said. “They’d started to look at a few places, but sadly, fate wasn’t on their side. Zac’s work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll.”

ET Canada has reached out to Efron’s rep for comment.