Cher Delights Fan With Alzheimer’s By Making Surprise FaceTime Call

By Brent Furdyk.

Cher offered a sweet surprise to one of her biggest fans.

On Monday, Erica Steiner took to Twitter to share a TikTok video featuring her mother, writing that her mom has Alzheimer’s “and is @cher’s biggest fan.”

In the video, Steiner is seen with her mom when they receive a surprise FaceTime call from the “Believe” singer.

The brief video captures the moment when Steiner’s mother realizes who’s on the other end of the call. Cher on FaceTime.

“I love you,” Steiner’s mother tells Cher, breaking into tears.

“I can’t do this,” she adds. “It’s too much.”

In some followup tweets, Steiner admitted she was “shaaaaaaking” after her mom and Cher had “a whole ten minute conversation.”

The full, unedited conversation can be seen in the YouTube video above.

