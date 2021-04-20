Dave Bautista Set Up A Meeting With Warner Bros. In Hopes Of Playing Batman’s Bane

You can’t keep a good Bane down.

That’s what Dave Bautista is proving as the former WWE superstar shared more information about his efforts to convince Warner Bros. to cast him as Bane in an upcoming Batman movie.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has made no secret of his desire to land the role; back in 2019, he took to social media to tell fans he’d been lobbying to play the character in the Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman”.

However, in August he shared the news that even though he “tried my best” he was not cast.

According to report from Collider, Bautista made a recent appearance at JusticeCon promote his role in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, where she shed further light on that photo he tweeted back in 2019.

According to Bautista, he set up a meeting with Warner Bros. and DC Films to pitch himself for the role, which had previously been played by Tom Hardy in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises”.

“I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane,’” Bautista told fans.

“I’m not kidding,” he added. “They were a little like, ‘Whoa, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.’”