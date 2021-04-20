‘Driver’s License’ Singer Olivia Rodrigo Compares Her ‘Angsty’ Debut Album To Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Olivia Rodrigo made a virtual appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show on Tuesday.

The “Driver’s License” singer had a lot to say about her upcoming debut album, SOUR, comparing her first album to an iconic album from the ’90s.

“It feels really angsty to me, which I really like. It’s reminiscent of sort of the albums like [Alanis Morissette’s] Jagged Little Pill that I love,” she told Lowe.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Dissects Her Big New Single ‘Deja Vu’

“I talked about this with you before, but I’m super, super critical of everything, but I’m really happy with this album. And that doesn’t happen very often where I feel completely sure,” she added.

“I mean, obviously you don’t feel completely sure of anything, but I really feel like it’s the best that I can do right now and I’m real proud of that,” she explained. “Yeah. And in a year, the best that I can do is going to be something totally different, and that’s just the cool thing about putting out music when you’re a teenager.”

She also explained how artists such as Taylor Swift and Fiona Apple, who play their own instruments in the studio, inspired her to do the same.

“I actually just started writing songs on guitar this year. I was very piano based. I was obsessed with Fiona Apple for a while and I was like, ‘I want to be like Fiona Apple and write all my songs on jazz piano.’ But actually listening to Taylor… I’ve been so into Taylor this year especially. I’ve been listening to all of her old stuff… because I feel like Taylor is the same as me,” Rodrigo stated.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Olivia Rodrigo An Incredibly Personal Gift

“Taylor doesn’t have this wide breadth of music knowledge. She doesn’t use crazy insane chords or weird progressions,” she explained. “She uses the pop country chords that we all know and love, but she does her own thing with them and makes them her own. So that was really inspiring to me, to be like, ‘Oh, but I can write these amazing, incredible songs and I don’t have to know what the relative minor seven of this chord is.’”

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is slated to drop on May 21.