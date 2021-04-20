Rachel Bilson Recalls The ‘Unique’ Experience Of Dating Adam Brody While They Both Starred On ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson is looking back fondly at “The O.C.”, the Fox teen drama that catapulted her to stardom.

In a new interview with Nylon, Bilson discusses her new podcast, “Welcome to the OC, B***hes!”, in which she and former co-star Melinda Clarke rewatch episodes of “The O.C.” and offer their unique perspective.

Bilson opened up about her relationship with co-star Adam Brody, whom she dated while they were both appearing on the show.

“Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome,” said Bilson.

“I’m actually grateful that I did have it,” she continued. “It was definitely a unique experience, and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”

She also shared her belief that Brody “kind of started this whole genre of crushes — the kind of nerdy cool emo guy. I think that he’s totally crush-worthy and he kind of opened that door for not the typical crush like Ryan. He’s funny. A sense of humour goes a long way.”

In her Nylon interview, Bilson also recalled working with Chris Pratt, who played Che, college boyfriend of her “O.C.” character, Summer Roberts.

“I just have the fondest memory of how he’s probably the funniest person I’ve ever worked with, and [Che] was such a funny character and brought so much to the show,” she said.

“Welcome to the O.C., B***hes!” premieres April 27.