Queen Elizabeth Marks 95th Birthday In Low-Key Fashion, Shares Sweet Message

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many people who sent best wishes to the monarch.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister.”

I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday. I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth. I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 21, 2021

The Queen then thanked the public for their kind words on her birthday, also writing of her late husband and the tributes the royals had received from around the world: “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at age 99. Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.