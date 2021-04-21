Ellen DeGeneres Admits She’d Drunk Three ‘Weed Drinks’ Before Rushing Portia de Rossi To The Hospital For An Emergency Appendectomy

Ellen DeGeneres had drunk three “weed drinks” before taking her wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy last month.

The talk show host, who admitted she’s not a fan of marijuana, shared her story on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on, appropriately, 4/20.

DeGeneres told Kimmel, “So, Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they’re called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don’t know what the good thing is.

“I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I’m lying in bed, and I realize [Portia’s] not in bed.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Shares Experience Of Rushing Portia De Rossi To Hospital For Emergency Appendectomy

The star continued, “She’s moaning. I get out of bed, and she’s on the ground on all fours, and I said, ‘You’re not OK.’ She goes, ‘I’m OK.’ I said, ‘No, unless you’re playing Twister by yourself, you’re not OK.’ So I rushed her to the emergency room.”

When questioned if she drove herself, DeGeneres responded, “I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenalin, because I just had to rush her there. It’s probably not safe.

“I shouldn’t be saying any of this.”

DeGeneres also spoke about people pushing weed and edibles on her, as well as playing a round of “Who’s High?” in honour of 4/20.

DeGeneres and Kimmel played a round of “Did We Do It?” However, Kimmel failed to ask DeGeneres about any of the recent “toxic” workplace allegations.