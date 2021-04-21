John Travolta Opens Up About Mourning And ‘Healing’ After The Death Of Wife Kelly Preston

The process of mourning has been important to John Travolta.

In the new issue of Esquire Spain, the “Grease” star opens up about life after losing his wife Kelly Preston to cancer at just 57 years old last year.

Her tragic death also came after the couple had lost their 16-year-old son Jett after he had a seizure in 2009.

“I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing,” Travolta, 67, says, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is different from someone else’s journey,” he adds. “The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That’s my experience.”

The loss has also made Travolta reflect on his own place in the world and what he’ll be leaving behind when he goes.

“Life is movement and a journey; what you leave behind in people, I guess that’s your legacy,” he says. “How they interpret my life will be different for each one. And that’s fine because that will be me.”

He continues, “The best thing I do is try to get to that part of life that allows me to enjoy it, and that joy is experiencing dance, music … and people.”

Of course, Travolta also has his kids to look after, telling the magazine, “I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives.”

The actor adds, “It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely 10 years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him.”