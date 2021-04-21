Cher Really Did Jump On Her Bed When Joe Biden Won The Election

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joe Biden becoming U.S. president was a dream come true for Cher.

On Tuesday night, the singer and Oscar-winning actress appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where the host asked about her tweet upon learning Biden had won.

RELATED: Cher Delights Fan With Alzheimer’s By Making Surprise FaceTime Call

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006🌟

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

“Did you really jump on your bed, Cher?” Colbert asked.

“I did,” she told him. “I jumped on my bed and I didn’t care if I broke it, I didn’t care about anything, I was so excited.”

Asked whether she has gotten her COVID-19 vaccination, Cher said that she has received both shots but admitted to being “nervous.”

“Sometimes you let your fear of the unknown make you shut your mind, shut your emotions down, and you’re not yourself.”

Thankfully, she got over her fears to get herself vaccinated.

RELATED: Cher Tweets Love For Christopher Meloni, He Responds

Later in the show, Cher recounted the story of helping a very intoxicated Phil Spector onto a flight.

“I took him to get sunglasses and then I pushed him on the plane,” she recalled, noting that, back in those days, pushing someone onto a plane was something a person could do.