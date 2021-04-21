Jane Fonda Says She Was ‘So Relieved’ After Jury Found Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Killing George Floyd

Jane Fonda told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” that she was “so relieved” that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Fonda shared, “I was so relieved, so grateful to the jury, so grateful to those policemen who testified against one of their own, testified against Chauvin. That’s so important.

“Right now, the anvil of justice is hot and we have to seize it and make sure that we use it to bend the arc of history in the direction that Martin Luther King said, in the direction of justice.”

Fonda continued, “But the most important thing for me, as a white person, we white people have to realize this isn’t a zero-sum game.

“You know, they get something, we lose something. No. When Black people get access… health care, and housing, and decent education, and living wages, and so forth, it doesn’t take away from us, from white people. What we don’t realize is that all of us lose, we all suffer because of racism,” the actress added.

“Never was this more obvious than during the pandemic, you know, when most of the front-line workers were people of colour and they were denied the personal protective equipment. They were not able to stay at home if they got sick because they couldn’t afford to. We’re all in this life together, and we have to overcome racism.”

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for over nine minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious re-examination of racism and policing in the U.S.

As well as her lifelong activism, Fonda also spoke about her first kiss during the Fallon interview.

She explained how it happened while she was performing summer stock in Hyannis Port, Maine. She’d developed a crush on stage manager James Franciscus.

“He walked me out to the end of a pier and he kissed me,” Fonda recalled. “The stars began to whirl and the pier began to shake, and my knees gave way and I slid down to a pile at his feet.

“I’ve never had a kiss like that ever since,” she went on, to which Fallon replied, “Holy moly, I’ve never heard a story like that. Oh, my God I feel like I had my first kiss.”