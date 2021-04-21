Family Friend Says There Is No ‘Quick Fix’ To Prince Harry, Prince William Drama

Prince Harry and Prince William had a touching reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral; however, many are hesitant to say all is well between the brothers.

“Knowing family, it can mend a bit and then can slip back a bit,” a royals source told People. A family friend added, “I think it’s a good start, and it was lovely to see, but this whole argument runs so deep I don’t think there is any quick fix.”

RELATED: The ‘Continental Rift’ Between Prince Harry & Prince William

Prince Philip Revealed: A Biography author Ingrid Seward said of the brothers, “There were no clues to the true state of their relationship. The camaraderie of being related and being in the same place to honour [Prince Philip] was there, but the hurt is not going to be solved by one meeting on a sunny day.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Served As A ‘Peacemaker’ For Prince William And Prince Harry

Tensions between Harry and William allegedly peaked after Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out against the Royals in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.