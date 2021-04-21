Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun At Tabloid Headlines About Her Past Relationships

Miley Cyrus hasn’t got any regrets.

At least, that’s the tone she struck in a new TikTok video mocking old tabloid headlines about her past relationships, including her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

In the video, Cyrus lip-syncs to her remix of Australian singer Kid Laroi’s “Without You”.

“So there I go, can’t make a wife out of a h*,” she sings in her new verse on the track. “I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry but I’m scared to be alone.”

Cyrus performs all while headlines appear behind her, recounting relationships with Joe Jonas, Yungblud, and more, before comedian King Moxu appears and the two share a kiss.