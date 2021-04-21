Mads Mikkelsen Says There Was Almost A Kiss Between Him And Hugh Dancy In The ‘Hannibal’ Finale

By Rachel West.

Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy in 'Hannibal'
Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy in 'Hannibal' - — Getty Images

The cast and crew of “Hannibal” were very aware of the fan desire to see Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham kiss during the short-lived drama series.

Now, the 55-year-old Danish star of “Another Round” is dishing about the cult-favourite series to Vulture, teasing an almost-romance between the two leads. Mikkelsen says both he and Dancy wanted to have their characters kiss in the season 3 finale, which ultimately became the series finale when the show wasn’t renewed by NBC.

“We actually did a couple of takes of the very last scene where we were looking at each other, and it was a little too obvious — it was almost a kiss,” he teases. “Me and Hugh were like, ‘Why not? We have a couple of takes. Let’s do one. It might be cool.'”

Despite the actors’ desire, the moment never happened in front of the cameras.

“We never went for the kiss. Bryan [Fuller, showrunner] loved it, but he was like, ‘Too much, guys. It’s too obvious.’ And he was absolutely right,” Mikkelsen adds.

“I think we were just stuck on that. And a lot of the Fannibals wanted it as well,” he continues, acknowledging the series’ fervent fan base. “It’s been a subject of homoerotic fan art. And for good reason, because they are so united as twins in many ways. But we never wanted it to be a physical thing. It was something much bigger than that.”

Though fans may have missed out on a “Hannibal” kiss, Mikkelsen has several high-profile projects coming up, including the sci-fi movie “Chaos Walking”, which opens digitally in Canada on Friday, as well as the upcoming “Riders Of Justice”, “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 3”, and his just-announced role in the new “Indiana Jones” movie.

 

