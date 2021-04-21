Keith Urban & Breland Team Up In Energetic ‘Out The Cage’ Music Video

Click to share this via email

Keith Urban and Breland make a great duo in their first collaboration “Out The Cage”.

Fresh off co-hosting the 2021 ACM Awards, the Grammy Award winner released the music video for their energetic duet on Wednesday, also featuring guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Co-written by Urban and Breland, “Out The Cage” opens his rock-influenced album The Speed of Now Part 1.

“You can’t break me, there’s a new day comin’,” sings Urban, before Breland’s stellar vocals shine through in the bridge: “Let me out this cage, I’ve been here way too long, way too long.”

Watch the music video for “Out The Cage” above.