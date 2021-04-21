Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Strove For ‘Intentional Intimacy’ For Pandemic Wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were ready to pivot for their wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October but their planned ceremony was complicated by lockdown restrictions. Instead of settling for wedding-lite, the celebrity couple did their best to present a ceremony that felt intentionally intimate.

RELATED: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Married

“I think, just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional,” Johansson told People. “We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things.

“And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol,” she added. “We were just so happy to be able to celebrate with our family.”

Fortunately, her fiance did not nitpick.

RELATED: Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

“I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, ‘This is what I want,'” Jost shared. “I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There’s a lot of details to it that I just didn’t even consider.”

Johansson, 36, and Jost, 38, met in May 2017. They got engaged in May 2019 before tying the knot more than a year later.