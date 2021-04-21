Oprah Speaks With Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong About The Chauvin Trial Verdict And What’s Next

Oprah Winfrey is looking toward the future of activism.

In a new video for OprahDaily.com, the TV personality spoke with Minneapolis-based activist Nekima Levy Armstrong about the guilty verdict in the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin.

The former officer was convicted Tuesday on three counts in the murder of George Floyd in 2020 — an incident that sparked waves of protest across America and the world.

“I thought, I can breathe for the first time in a year,” Armstrong told Oprah of her immediate reaction to the verdict.

“I started crying. I didn’t expect to be that emotional about it,” she said. “I was thinking, Don’t let this be another Emmett Till.” Emmett Till was a Black teenager in 1950s Mississippi who was lynched for allegedly offending a white woman.

“Part of it is relief,” Armstrong continued, “and releasing for all the people who didn’t get to hear ‘Guilty.'”

Despite the verdict, the Black Lives Matter movement is still very much needed, as evidenced by the recent shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month.

“His family is grieving. They can’t celebrate what just happened because they’ll never see Daunte again,” Armstrong said. “Let’s celebrate—and then let’s keep going.”