Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘I Am Extremely Happy’

Michael B. Jordan is head over heels in love.

The actor gushes over his relationship with Lori Harvey in a new interview with People.

Jordan and Harvey, who is the daughter of “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, confirmed they were dating earlier this year after being spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving.

The actor, who tends to remain quiet about his dating life, tells the magazine: “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.

“I think, when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in.

“So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

A source also tells the mag that the pair want to spend all their time together.

The insider shares, “They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”