Tom Hardy, Judi Dench Top Survey Of The Best British Film Stars Of The 21st Century

A new survey among Britons has revealed the top British stars of the 21st century.

Showcase Cinemas released the results of a public survey, which revealed the nation’s favourite film is the entire “Harry Potter” franchise, followed by “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, with half of the survey’s respondents saying they prefer British productions over Hollywood films.

But when it comes to acting, Hardy topped the list of male actors, eclipsing the late Sir Sean Connery and one of this year’s Best Actor Oscar nominees and previous winners, Sir Anthony Hopkins. Colin Firth came in fourth place followed by Daniel Craig. Rounding out the back half of the list are Benedict Cumberbatch, Liam Neeson, Sir Ian McKellen, Gary Oldman, and in tenth place Hugh Grant.

RELATED: 12 Life Lessons From ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

When it comes to the ladies of the silver screen, Dench was ranked No. 1, followed by yet another Oscar nominee who already has a trophy to her name, Olivia Colman. Dames Maggie Smith and Helen Mirren were next on the list, ahead of Kate Winslet, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Emily Blunt. Dame Julie Walters and Keira Knightley round out the top 10.

Other films included in the list of top 10 British films this century as ranked by the public are British director Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables”, “Dunkirk”, “Paddington”, “The Theory Of Everything” and “1917”. The public also showed love for Danny Boyle’s zombie horror “28 Days Later”, the stop-motion animated “Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit”, and the 2006 drama “This Is England”.

See the full, ranked lists below.

The Top 10 Male British Film Stars of the 21st Century

Tom Hardy Sir Sean Connery Sir Anthony Hopkins Colin Firth Daniel Craig Benedict Cumberbatch Liam Neeson Sir Ian McKellen Gary Oldman Hugh Grant

The Top 10 Female British Film Stars of the 21st Century

Dame Judi Dench Olivia Colman Dame Maggie Smith Dame Helen Mirren Kate Winslet Emma Watson Helena Bonham-Carter Emily Blunt Dame Julie Walters Keira Knightley

The Top 10 British Films of the 21st Century