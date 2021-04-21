Ronda Rousey Expecting First Child, The Baddest Baby On The Planet

Ronda Rousey is pregnant.

The former UFC and WWE Raw Women’s champion announced the news on Wednesday in a video on her official YouTube channel. Rousey and her husband, former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne, were giddy.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Shuts Down Speculation She’s Pregnant, Just ‘Super Bloated’

“I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off,” Rousey said. “And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later, but here you go.

“Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point and we’re really excited for you to meet (name hidden) just like we are,” she concluded.

RELATED: Christian Cage On Dave Bautista’s Impressive Acting Range

Rousey and Browne are expecting the Baddest Baby on the Planet sometime in September. A “gender reveal” announcement was teased.

Rousey has been on a hiatus from WWE since losing the Raw Women’s championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. She retired from the UFC after losing to current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 2016. She is a UFC Hall of Famer.