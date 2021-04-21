Prince Harry Is Back In California After Flying To The U.K. For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry has returned to California after visiting the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral, ET Canada can confirm.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry flew from London Heathrow to Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight, arriving Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. local time. He was spotted arriving at his and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home at around 4 p.m.

Harry reunited with the Royal Family after being away from the U.K. for over a year. He and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal members on March 31, 2020.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the U.K. on April 11 to quarantine at Frogmore Cottage before attending the April 17 funeral.

Harry and his brother William, along with their father Prince Charles, were among those walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during the intimate St. George’s Chapel ceremony.

Tributes poured in from around the world after Philip passed away at age 99 on April 9, just a couple of months before his 100th birthday.

Only 30 close family members and friends were in attendance at the funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan remained in California as she’s expecting a baby sister for one-year-old Archie. She’s set to give birth this summer and was advised by her physician not to travel.

The family reunion over the weekend also marked the first time Harry had seen the royals in person after his and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry’s return to the U.S. came a day before the Queen’s 95th birthday.