Jason Statham Says ‘They Better Bring Me Back’ After Seeing ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Revive Han

Han is back in the “Fast & Furious” universe. Could Deckard Shaw be next?

With the arrival of new trailers for “F9: The Fast Saga”, fans have been getting excited about the return of Han, played by Sung Kang, to the franchise.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, franchise star Jason Statham also expressed his desire for his character to make a comeback.

“They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire,” Statham said. “If he’s got any score to settle, it’s with me.”

Unlike Han, Shaw was not killed off but instead moved to the spinoff film “Hobbes & Shaw”, co-starring Dwayne Johnson.

“I’m game,” Statham said. “I love [director] Justin Lin, he’s a great director. It’s a shame because when I joined the franchise all those years back, he went on to do something else and all I did with Justin was a little tag at the end. I need to do a movie with him. And I’d love to see all the Fast crew, Vin [Diesel] and everybody, they’re all great people. I have a lot of affection for them.”