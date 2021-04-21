Whoopi Goldberg Talks Winning An Oscar For ‘Ghost’ And When She Plans To Leave ‘The View’

Actress and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg is on the new cover of Variety, and in the issue she looks back on her Oscars acceptance speech for “Ghost” 30 years later.

“I looked really good,” she recalls. “My hair was cool. Dress was cute.”

She adds, “I couldn’t look glamorous like other people look glamorous. I wasn’t thin and I wasn’t a white lady, so I had to find my own style.”

Remembering what was going through her mind on Oscars night that year, Goldberg says, “I didn’t want to jinx it. I just thought, You’ve got to go in this without any expectations, and whatever happens, happens.”

The film’s massive success was also a surprise to everyone involved.

“We weren’t sure what the hell we were shooting,” Goldberg says, adding that she and Patrick Swayze joked at the time that the movie might be “the dopiest thing we’ve ever done.”

“I don’t think any of us thought it would have this sort of impact. And then the box office numbers started coming in, and everybody was like, ‘Do we have back end on this movie? Because I’d like some.’”

Since 2007, Goldberg has been a co-host on “The View”, and some have wondered when she plans to step aside from the daytime talk show.

“I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet,” she says. “As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.”