Elizabeth Olsen Says She Wanted To Make It On Her Own, Without Help From Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is continuing to make a name for herself.

In a new interview with Glamour UK as their May cover star, the “WandaVision” actress, 32, revealed she once considered changing her last name before starting to audition for movie and television roles. Elizabeth is the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

According to Elizabeth, she was curious about joining her older twin sisters on the big screen, but “realized very quickly it wasn’t for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school.”

She added, “But during that time, I thought ‘I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley]’, for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, ‘I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase [her middle name] when I become an actress.’”

Flash forward two decades and Elizabeth is a star in her own right with roles in the “Avengers” movies and “WandaVision”. The actress will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” next to Benedict Cumberbatch.

Elizabeth shared a minor update on the “Doctor Strange” sequel, revealing, “It’s a bonkers movie… they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe.”

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” is expected to hit big screens in 2022.