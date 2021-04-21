Paul Sun-Hyung, Ludi Lin, Jeremy Lin And More Stars To Feature In Global News Special ‘Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism’

As Asian communities across Canada and the U.S. continue to be the subject of shocking violence, harassment and abuse, Global News is proud to announce a network-wide news special, “Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism”, airing on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. local time on Global.

The national network news special is the first of its kind to air in Canada.

The program features a strong group of reporters and anchors from Global News stations across the country, including Tracy Tong, Miranda Anthistle, Sophie Lui, Tracy Nagai and Liem Vu.

Topics to be addressed include the rise of racist incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the law around hate crimes in Canada, Asian stereotypes in pop culture and much more. The special will also feature NBA veteran and former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin, former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, and Asian Canadian actors Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Ludi Lin.

Watch on Global TV or the Global TV App or on Watch.GlobalTV.com.