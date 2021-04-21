Singer Ezra Furman Opens Up About Being A Transgender Woman And A Mother

Singer Ezra Furman proudly opens up about being a transgender woman in a new Instagram post.

Furman, whose song “Love You So Bad” was featured in the first season of the hit Netflix show “Sex Education”, shared a lengthy message, telling fans: “This has not been an easy journey.”

She also shared that she’s been a mom for over two years.

Furman wrote, “About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the ‘woman’ word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it.”

“About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood,” she continued. “It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.”

Furman added, “But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason. Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children.

“So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms.”

Furman, who also promised fans more music soon, released her latest album, Twelve Nudes, in 2019.