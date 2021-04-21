Cher Says Britney Spears’ Dad ‘Should Move Over And Let Her Have Her Life’

Cher is standing by Britney Spears in the latter’s controversial conservatorship debate.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, took control of the singer’s finances and career following her public breakdown in 2008. The #FreeBritney movement has picked up major steam over the past 12 months Jamie faces increased scrutiny to relinquish control back to his daughter.

“I think her father should move over and let her have her life,” Cher told PA (per the Independent). “I believe she’s been paying long enough.”

The #FreeBritney movement kicked into overdrive following the release of a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears” in February. The movie details the Grammy-winner’s rise to fame and legal conservatorship.