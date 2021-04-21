Addison Rae Gives Kim Kardashian TikTok Dance Lessons In Hilarious ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kim Kardashian is learning all about TikTok from the best.

In a new preview for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the reality star, 40, enlisted TikTok superstar Addison Rae, 20, to teach her the ropes. Rae has appeared in a few “KUWTK” episodes after finding friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Before getting into some of the choreography to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”, Rae insists, “We should stretch a little before. We’re going to do a split,” Rae tells Kim while sister Khloe Kardashian watches on.

In response, Kim jokes, “I’ve never done a split! Should that be a 40-year-old goal?”

Later, during a confessional, Kim says, “Listen, I’m no dancer. I’m not claiming to be but if anyone’s going to make me look good, it’s Addison. So I’m going to take the time to practice and see what I can do.”

Kim previously showed off her dancing skills on season seven of “Dancing With The Stars”. The KKW mogul and her partner Mark Ballas were eliminated in the fourth round.

New episodes of the 20th and final season of “KUWTK” air on Thursdays.