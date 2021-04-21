‘How I Met Your Father’ Gets Straight-To-Series Order With Hilary Duff Starring

The long-awaited “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off is finally happening.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for “How I Met Your Father”, with Hilary Duff set to star.

The series will be run by “This Is Us” and “Love, Victor” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, with original “HIMYM” creatures Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of ‘How I Met Your Father’,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honoured by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the ‘HIMYM’ fans out there who waited for it.”

Duff added, “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, I’m honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there.”

A spin-off to “How I Met Your Mother” has been in the works for many years. In 2014, CBS produced a “How I Met Your Father” pilot starring Greta Gerwig and Drew Tarver, but it wasn’t picked up.