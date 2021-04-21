Alanis Morissette Delivers Tender Performance Of ‘I Miss The Band’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Alanis Morissette misses her band.
Morissette plugged in virtually to Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”. The Jagged Little Pill artist performed “I Missed the Band” from a recording studio, accompanied by a pianist. Morissette, who rocked a stunning blonde hairstyle, delivered emotional vocals about the absence of touring.
The Canadian songstress released “I Miss the Band” last week as a fundraiser for Backline, a not-for-profit organization providing essential mental health and wellness support to music industry professionals and their families.
“I Miss the Band” is Morissette’s second non-album single of 2021. The seven-time Grammy-winner also released “Predator” earlier this year.