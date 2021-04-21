Mike Tindall Reflects On Prince Philip’s Funeral: ‘It Was The Perfect Day For How He Would Have Liked It’

Mike Tindall is sharing some inside details surrounding his late grandfather-in-law Prince Philip’s funeral.

Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, opened up about the memorial on his “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast while also praising Queen Elizabeth for her strength after losing her husband.

Prince Philip died earlier this month. He was 99.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth To Baby Boy On The Bathroom Floor: Details

“It’s been a difficult 10 days,” Mike explained, while also addressing the social distancing protocols that were put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing, and the way everything was,” he added. “I think it was the perfect day for how he would have liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.”

Mike continued, “No fuss, get on with it. And my love for the Queen was even better. She was sat there completely on her own. She separated herself in terms of this is what the world is right now, and thought, ‘I’m going to lead by example. She’s amazing, literally amazing.”

RELATED: Mike Tindall Talks ‘Negatives And Positives’ Of Being Part Of The Royal Family

The former England rugby international player later explained what made the day feel “eerie.”

“It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the bugler, the piper,” he said. “There were a lot of things that brought home memories and it was a sad day, but I think it was a very well run and he was very well looked after. And hopefully, he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”

Mike and Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, share three children, Mia, 7, Lena, 2, and Lucas, 1 month.