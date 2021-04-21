Levar Burton, George Stephanopoulos Among Final Rotation Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts This Season

“Jeopardy!” has its next rotation of star-studded guest hosts.

George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck will serve as the final rotation of guest hosts on the beloved game show during the 37th season.

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

Stephanopoulos and Roberts are both anchors on “Good Morning America”. Burton achieved fame as the host of “Reading Rainbow” and Geordi LaForge in “Streak Strek: The Next Generation”. Faber is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author, and Buck is a Sports Emmy-winning sportscaster.

As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the week they serve as guest host.

Previous “Jeopardy!” guest hosts include Ken Jennings, executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper. Buzzy Cohen, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are still set for a turn at the wheel.

“Jeopardy!” has leaned on a rotation of celebrity guest hosts following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek back in November.