‘Storage Wars’: Brandi Passante And Jarrod Schulz Reunite In Season 13 Premiere Following Split

Despite their split in 2018, Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz are reuniting on “Storage Wars”.

During the season 13 premiere of the hit reality series Tuesday night, most fans were only just finding out about their breakup.

The former couple quietly called it quits in 2018, just before season 12 premiered in 2019. Since “Storage Wars” held off filming for two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Passante and Schulz haven’t filmed together since before their split.

Other “Storage Wars” favourites like Dave Hester, Darrell Sheets and Brandon Sheets, as well as Jarrod and Brandi, also returned for season 13.

Passante had addressed their split last year, during an interview on Facebook Watch’s “The Dad Diary”, revealing she and Schulz ended their relationship in 2018.

While they were never married, the exes share two children together, Payton and Cameron.

“I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it’s the scary dad voice in the background that we’re missing,” Passante said of their kids at the time. “I have them all the time, 24/7 they’re here with me, so I have to navigate that.”