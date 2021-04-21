Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master Of None’ Returning For Season 3, With A Lena Waithe Twist

Aziz Ansari had been winning acclaim — and a Golden Globe — for “Master of None”, until a woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct put the “Parks and Recreation” star’s Netflix series on pause.

On Wednesday, Variety offered an update on the long-awaited third season, which will arrive in May 2021, more than three years after the 2018 allegations.

Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021

According to Variety, while Ansari will remain a part of the new season, it’s believed that his character, Dev Shah, will no longer be the primary protagonist; instead, the focus will shift to Dev’s best friend, Denise, played by Lena Waithe.

Shortly after Ansari’s 2018 Emmy win, a woman wrote a story for Babe, in which she detailed a date with Ansari that ended with what she described as nonconsensual sex. Ansari responded by agreeing everything she’d written was true, but that he believed at the time that what they did was consensual.

Ansari subsequently addressed what took place in his 2019 standup comedy special “Aziz Ansari Right Now”.

“There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed,” he said in the special. “And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me, made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Look for the third season of “Master of None” to drop sometime in May 2021.