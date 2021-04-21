Drew Barrymore Announces First Cookbook With Chef Pilar Valdes

Drew Barrymore and chef Pilar Valdes are going to teach you a lesson, a cooking lesson to be exact.

Barrymore revealed her first-ever cookbook on Wednesday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life is a collaboration between her and Valdes.

“I feel like I’m about to burst because I’m so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement,” Barrymore shared. “So you all know at this show, if you’ve ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it.

“And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what?” she continued. “We wrote a cookbook!” Barrymore and Valdes exclaimed together.

Barrymore described Valdes as her “culinary partner in crime,” the latter of whom is a regular feature on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“We’re totally tethered together,” Valdes gushed. “Us meeting was serendipity and a whole lot of luck, I think.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.