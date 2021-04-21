Comedian Eric Andre Tweets About Being Racially Profiled At Atlanta Airport, Singled Out For ‘Random’ Drug Search

Eric Andre is calling out some law enforcement officials in Atlanta, accusing the officers of racial profiling by requesting he submit to a “random” search for drugs.

In the first of a series of tweets the “Bad Trip” star issued on Wednesday, he shared his experience of being “racially profiled” by two plainclothes officers at the Delta terminal in the Atlanta International Airport.

“They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a ‘random’ search and asked [if] they could search me for drugs. I told them no.”

He followed up by seeking help from Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Bottoms.

According to Andre, he had no doubt in his mind that he was racially profiled, explaining he was the only person of colour in the line.

Ultimately, he explained, the officers released him without a search, and he made it onto his flight.

He then tweeted that he’d heard the officers may not have been with Atlanta PD, but with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Mayor Bottoms eventually responded, and apologized for his experience. “It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm,” she wrote.

Andre replied by embarking on a tweetstorm about the racism he alleges is inherent within the DEA.

 

TMZ later reported that the Atlanta Police Department confirmed those were not its officers that confronted Andre, and backed up the mayor’s contention that he was met by officials from a different agency.

“We’re also told APD’s Airport Drug Interdiction Unit does not randomly approach travellers and ask to search them,” TMZ added.

