James Corden Pitches Oprah A Genius Business Idea

James Corden has come up with an ideal new business venture for Oprah Winfrey — and even has the perfect name.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” the late-night host was chatting with bandleader Reggie Watts and the other musicians about Pharrell recently opening his own hotel in Miami, The Goodtime.

Assuming other celebs got into the hotel business, Corden asks the band, which celeb’s hotel would they most like to stay at?

Drummer Guillermo E. Brown has an answer at the ready: Oprah Winfrey.

Watts took the idea and ran with it, suggesting Winfrey’s hotel chain should be named O-tel.

So impressed was Corden with this billion-dollar idea that he has no choice but to call Winfrey herself, and pitch her the idea.

After a bit of telephone tag, she calls him back. “I’m calling because we think we’ve had an idea that could make you billions of dollars,” he says, causing Winfrey to laugh. “And we think it’s so good we couldn’t wait to tell you… We think you should launch a range of O-tels,” Corden tells her.

“What?” says Winfrey, causing Corden to double over in laughter.

After Corden explains the concept, Winfrey responds, “Absolutely! Absolutely! And there would be truffles served with every room service menu.”

“All we ask,” Corden adds, “is that we can all stay for free for a weekend when you open. Is that okay?”

“O-kay,” says Winfrey suspiciously. “How many people are we talking about?”