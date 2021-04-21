Irina Shayk Shares First Photo Of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea, Taken By ‘Daddy’ Bradley Cooper

Model Irina Shayk became a mother back in 2017 when she and then-boyfriend Bradley Cooper welcomed daughter Lea.

Since then, the privacy-craving exes (they split in 2019) have kept their little one out of the limelight — until now.

On Wednesday, Shayk shared a photo to her 14.7 million Instagram followers, in which she’s holding the hand of her daughter, who’s only partly in the photo’s frame.

Shayk also revealed who was behind the camera: none other than Cooper, adding a camera emoji and writing “by daddy.”

In a recent interview with Elle, Shayk opened up about co-parenting with the “Star Is Born” star.

“I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she said, describing her ex as “the most amazing dad.”