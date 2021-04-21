Hugh Jackman Speaks Out On Producer Scott Rudin’s Exit From ‘The Music Man’ After Abuse Allegations

Scott Rudin has been one of Hollywood’s biggest behind-the-scenes names for decades, producer of a dizzying array of hits ranging from “Clueless” to “Sister Act” to “The Addams Family” — and even competed against himself at the 2008 Oscars when two films he produded, “No Country for Old Men” and “There Will Be Blood”, were nominated for Best Picture.

On April 7, The Hollywood Reporter ran an expose on Rudin, in which several of his former assistants accused him of being an abusive boss who left his employees traumatized.

Earlier this week, Rudin announced he was stepping away from his current projects — one of which was an upcoming theatrical Broadway revival of “The Music Man”, starring Hugh Jackman and “Younger” star Sutton Foster.

On Wednesday, Jackman broke his silence about Rudin’s exit in an all-caps statement he gave to theatre reporter Michael Paulson.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” Jackman wrote..

“It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce,” he continued.

“The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from ‘The Music Man’. I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community,” Jackman added.

“We are currently rebuilding the ‘Music Man’ team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued,” he concluded. “This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

Prior to Jackman’s statement, Foster spoke about the situation during an Instagram Live conversation, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just feel, really, it’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation, but the only positive outcome is the one that is happening,” she said. “And I know Hugh feels exactly the same way.”