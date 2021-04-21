John Travolta Reminisces About His ‘Fairytale’ Dance With Princess Diana

One of Princess Diana’s more memorable moments took place in 1985, when she and then-husband Prince Charles visited the White House to attend a state dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Also attending the soiree was John Travolta, who made headlines when he took the People’s Princess out for a spin on the dance floor.

In an new interview with Esquire Mexico (via People), Travolta looks back at the “fairytale” moment when he and Diana danced together.

According to the 67-year-old actor, his dance with the Princess of Wales hadn’t been rehearsed.

“I didn’t think they’d ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,” he said.

“That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task,” Travolta admitted.

“Think of the setting,” he said, recalling the magical evening.

“We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance,” he added. “She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale.”

Added Travolta: “I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”

Previously, noted People, Travolta described his dance with Diana as “one of the highlights of my life,” and “probably the best moment of the ’80s.”