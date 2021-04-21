‘The Conners’ Reveals Becky’s Husband Mark Passed Away In Tragic Revelation

One of the more poignant storylines in the “The Conners” (the series that arose from the ashes of the revived “Roseanne”) was eldest Conner daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) confronting her alcoholism, and the role that the tragic death of husband Mark (played by Glenn Quinn, who passed away of a heroin overdose in 2002 at age 32) played in that.

This week, “The Conners” finally revealed what happened to Mark, who met his maker in a far different manner than the actor who played him.

According to TVLine‘s recap of the episode — which aired on Wednesday, April 21 — Mark died in a freak accident.

RELATED: ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Honoured After Passing Away After On-Set ‘Medical Event’

When Becky’s roommate Rachel (Iris Bahr) told her that her stint in rehab was all part of God’s plan, Becky balked.

“The last time [God] helped me, She threw a deer in front of my husband’s motorcycle and he died.”

In a subsequent family therapy session, Becky admitted it was losing Mark that pushed her to the bottle.

“I didn’t want to feel anything for a while, and then a while turned into years. I can’t help thinking if he was still here, maybe all of this would be different,” she added.

RELATED: ‘The Conners’ Becomes First TV Sitcom To Resume Production After COVID-19 Pandemic

“I’ve wasted so much time,” she continued, becoming tearful. “I kept telling myself, over and over again, that I was going to stop drinking and get back on track, and now I’m so far behind. I’ll never catch up. Remember how proud you were when I said I was going to be a doctor?”

Her father (John Goodma) stood up and enveloped her in a big hug. “I’ve always been proud of you,” he said. “And never more than now.”