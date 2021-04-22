Elisabeth Moss Teases Season 4 Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: ‘We Get To See A Lot Of These Characters Go To Places They’ve Never Gone Before’

“The Handmaid’s Tale” fans have been waiting patiently for season 4 and judging by Elisabeth Moss’ recent comments, they’re not going to be disappointed.

The much-loved show returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, April 28.

Moss, who plays June Osborne, told Jimmy Fallon of the upcoming season on “The Tonight Show”: “I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled, and I think that we do that this season, with season 4.”

“We kind of fulfil a lot of the promises that we’ve made over the last three years, and we really get to see, not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they’ve never gone before and change dramatically.”

The star continued, “And it’s a huge season, which, of course, we chose to shoot during a pandemic, as you do.”

Fallon mentioned that Moss not only made her directorial debut this season, but actually ended up directing three of the episodes.

“I chose episode three that was going to be my directorial debut, before COVID, and started [filming] it,” she explained. “Then, we shut down for the six months, and then all of a sudden, I did that episode, I did two more—I did episodes eight and nine. Because nobody else was there a lot of the time, the directors. If a director finished their work and left, and they didn’t want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, somebody had to direct it.”

“So all of a sudden, I was the director on hand,” Moss went on. “And it would be like, ‘Lizzy, we’ve got this drone shot we need you to do. Would you mind just running out and grabbing that?'”

Moss laughed, “But by the end, we were joking that I was just going to be this journeyman director now, off to do my ninth episode of ‘Law & Order’, just clocking in and clocking out.”

Moss’ comments come after Hulu dropped the new trailer for the eagerly anticipated fourth season of the show.

The clip showed June no longer as an imprisoned handmaid, leading the rebellion against Gilead. In the last moments of the teaser, a ship full of refugees docked in Canada, one of which appeared to be Moss’ character.

According to Hulu, “The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”