LeBron James Explains Why He Took Down Controversial Ma’Khia Bryant Tweet

LeBron James explained why he deleted a tweet about the fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio, following her death on Tuesday.

According to Deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a photo of the white policeman, Nicholas Reardon, who shot Bryant.

The photo’s caption read, “You’re Next #Accountability,” along with an hourglass emoji.

Some took that as a threat, with James, an Ohio native from Akron, later sharing why he decided to take it down.

The actor wrote, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer.

“It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

He continued, “Anger does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though!

“My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

Bryant was shot and killed after she reportedly swung at two other people with a knife Tuesday, according to bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots.

The shooting occurred just minutes before the verdict in George Floyd’s killing was read, which saw former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.