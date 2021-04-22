Bethenny Frankel Is Back With New Reality Competition Series ‘The Big Shot’

Bethenny Frankel is searching for a new business partner.

On Thursday, HBO Max debuted the trailer for the brand new reality competition “The Big Shot with Bethenny”.

In the show, the “Real Housewives” star and Skinnygirl founder brings together a group of aspiring business moguls to compete for a chance to be her new second-in-command on the executive team.

Photo: HBO Max

“In business and in life, Frankel never settles and only accepts excellence,” the official description reads. “Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.”

Frankel is no stranger to reality TV business competitions, having first risen to prominence as the runner-up on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart”.

“The Big Shot with Bethenny” premieres April 29.