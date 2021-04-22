‘Celebrity Dating Game’ Reveals Hannah Brown, Iggy Azalea And Taye Diggs As First Celeb Guests

The brand new “The Celebrity Dating Game” is bringing out the stars.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Bolton, who will co-host the series alongside Zooey Deschanel, revealed the first three celebrity guests to appear on the show.

The guests include “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, rapper Iggy Azalea and actor Taye Diggs, who will each get to pick one lucky suitor from a panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a range of questions.

In a big twist, the identities of the celebrities will also remain a master to the suitors, who will be given clues by Michael Bolton through hilarious parody songs.

“Hannah Brown is one of the guests. I ended up, at one point, singing, ‘I found someone. She’s from Tuscaloosa. She was on The Bachelorette,'” Bolton teased.

Brown is currently dating Adam Woolard, and when asked if the two met on the show, Bolton said, “That is a very good question, because there was definitely chemistry going on between these two people.”

“The Celebrity Dating Game” premieres June 14.