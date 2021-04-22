‘The Price Is Right’ Contestants Go Down In Game Show History As They Make Incredibly Rare Move Twice

Wednesday’s “The Price Is Right” was eventful to say the least.

Two different contestants managed to spin $1 on the Big Wheel twice, which is a rare move in itself let alone doing it again.

The pair both won $1,000, before nabbing themselves an additional $25,000 due to the rarity of the situation with the second spin.

The regular daytime contestant Kiara Thomas was the first to win big money, before Jack Zager had his lucky spin during a special “The Price Is Right at Night”.

Thomas had already kicked off her game well by correctly bidding the exact amount in her first toss up prize, giving her a $500 bonus.

Fans were left stunned after watching two contestants win big.

Zager and Thomas’ excitement continued into their Showcase Showdowns as well, however, Zager ended up overbidding his showcase by only $32.

Thomas, on the other hand, nailed it and nabbed herself a trip to Miami, a new car, and more, taking home a whopping $54,549 worth of prizes.

Despite Zager not getting the big prizes, it was a huge day for everyone involved as two contestants have never nabbed the $26,000 Big Wheel bonus on the same day.

