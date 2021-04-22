‘The Price Is Right’ Contestants Go Down In Game Show History As They Make Incredibly Rare Move Twice

Click to share this via email

Wednesday’s “The Price Is Right” was eventful to say the least.

Two different contestants managed to spin $1 on the Big Wheel twice, which is a rare move in itself let alone doing it again.

The pair both won $1,000, before nabbing themselves an additional $25,000 due to the rarity of the situation with the second spin.

The regular daytime contestant Kiara Thomas was the first to win big money, before Jack Zager had his lucky spin during a special “The Price Is Right at Night”.

A saga caught on gif. 🤩 #PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/V1KtdtZXci — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) April 22, 2021

Thomas had already kicked off her game well by correctly bidding the exact amount in her first toss up prize, giving her a $500 bonus.

Fans were left stunned after watching two contestants win big.

One of the most exciting moments in game shows. A big winner on the wheel on Price is Right. https://t.co/HWgySGc1b8 — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) April 21, 2021

Is this the first time TWO contestants have landed on the $1 bonus in the same day? — George Back (@George_Back) April 22, 2021

Nice win on the Big Wheel! — Michael Worden (@nyymatt23) April 22, 2021

I’m watching nighttime #PriceIsRight and it’s the second person today two hit 1$ on the wheel! Whether it’s fake or not I’m so happy for them 25,000 is pretty nice ! #corny #gameshow #old — KIKITHEKILLER (@KIKITHEKILLER1) April 22, 2021

Zager and Thomas’ excitement continued into their Showcase Showdowns as well, however, Zager ended up overbidding his showcase by only $32.

@PriceIsRight NOOOOOO!!! $32 freakin’ dollars! You can slowly watch the life leave his eyes when Drew read those last two digits… #PriceIsRight — Jared Schnabl (@JaredSchnabl) April 22, 2021

Thomas, on the other hand, nailed it and nabbed herself a trip to Miami, a new car, and more, taking home a whopping $54,549 worth of prizes.

Despite Zager not getting the big prizes, it was a huge day for everyone involved as two contestants have never nabbed the $26,000 Big Wheel bonus on the same day.