Kelly Clarkson Is On Fire With Cover Of Elvis Presley’s ‘Burning Love’

Kelly Clarkson is channelling her inner Elvis Presley with this “Burning Love” cover.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, covered Presley’s charttopper on Thursday’s “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“Burning Love” was originally released by Presley in 1972 with a B-side, “It’s a Matter of Time”. “Burning Love” was a major hit, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the top 10 in seven countries, including Canada. It was certified platinum in the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” and “Gaslighter” by the Chicks.