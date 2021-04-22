Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga Are Back On The Case In ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are once again resurrecting their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraien Warren in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”.

The latest entry in the horror franchise dredges up another of the Warren’s chilling case files. This time around, their investigation centres on the trial on a young man using “demonic possession” as a defence — the first time anyone in the U.S. made that claim in a trial. In a fight to save his soul from unlike anything they have ever seen before, the new look at the film promises more thrills and scares for the Warrens and audiences.

“The Conjuring” franchise, which includes spin-offs “The Nun” and “Annabelle” movies have grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide since Wilson and Farmiga made their debut in the first film in 2013. The seventh entry in the series, “The Devil Made Me Do It” is directed by “The Curse Of La Llorona” director Michael Chavesand co-stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

Originally scheduled to be released last year but delayed by the pandemic, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” will now be released on June 4.