Shakira, Cate Blanchett And More Join Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Council To Sign Powerful Letter In Fight Against Climate Change

Celebrities are continuing to do their bit in the fight against climate change.

To mark this year’s Earth Day, The Earthshot Prize, which was launched last year by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, published an open letter signed by members of the Earthshot Prize Council including Shakira, Prince William, Indra Nooyi and Cate Blanchett.

The letter is titled “Give the Earth a Shot” and refers to the threat facing the Earth as “the most pressing challenge in human history.”

The letter comes before Joe Biden’s Leaders’ Summit on Climate, which kicks off on Thursday. It stands as a call to action for the world to respond to the climate crisis with the same urgency, collective spirit and kindness that has been demonstrated to end the global COVID-19 emergency.

It reads, “This Earth Day, the world is in the midst of the worst health emergency in over a century. Almost three million people have died. Lives have been put on hold, jobs lost, education halted.

“But humanity is rising to the challenge. People everywhere have worn masks, stayed at home and made sacrifices for the greater good. The availability of vaccines after just a year is both a triumph of science and a victory for collaboration.

“There is a long way to go. None of us are safe until everybody is safe. But we have learned what it means to pull together in the face of a truly global crisis.

“These lessons apply not just to pandemics but to the most pressing challenge in human history: stopping the climate emergency. If we do not act in this decade, the damage to our planet will be irreversible, impacting not only those of us alive today but threatening the future of generations to come.

“That’s why we’re backing the Earthshot Prize, a global initiative to discover and rollout at scale solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems.”

It continues, “Inspired by President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’, we’re focusing on five ‘Earthshot’ goals: oceans, air pollution, nature, climate and waste. Starting this autumn, we will award the Earthshot Prize to five winners, one per Earthshot, whose ideas make the most progress towards these goals. We will find and reward inclusive solutions which can repair the planet, help protect those most vulnerable to the changing climate, and create a healthier, cleaner and better life for us all. Five winners, every single year of this Earth-changing decade.

“Now is the time. This Earth Day, as the Leaders’ Summit on Climate kicks off the countdown to November’s COP26 Climate Conference in the UK, we must be inspired by the ingenuity and determination of the past year. We must transform our relationship with our planet, learning from those already living in harmony with nature and recognizing that we all have a part to play. A better future is possible.

“As people around the world queue up for their vaccinations, now is the time to harness that same spirit of invention and give the Earth a shot too.”

For more info on The Earthshot Prize visit: www.earthshotprize.org.